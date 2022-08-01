Patriots Training Camp Observations: What We Saw In First Padded Practice

Jakobi Meyers beat Jonathan Jones on an in-breaking route despite losing a shoe in his break. Kendrick Bourne scored two clean wins over Jalen Mills, including a pretty back-shoulder ball from Mac Jones. Thornton went 2-0 against Joejuan Williams, winning against press coverage on a slant and again on a diving deep ball.

Defensively, Bryant won both of his 1-on-1 reps in his first practice back, beating Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers. Rookie Marcus Jones was 2-0 with one pass breakup against Tre Nixon. Mitchell would have been flagged for defensive pass interference after running into a streaking Nelson Agholor.

— It was notable that Thornton was on the field on the opening rep of 11-on-11s. He’s seen a lot of work with the offensive regulars in camp, even if he’s still likely behind Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Parker and Nelson Agholor in the wideout pecking order.

— This was an up-and-down day for Butler, who struggled in coverage during the opening week of camp. The returning Super Bowl XLIX hero allowed the two bombs to Parker but rebounded with two end-zone breakups in the final competitive period, knocking the ball away from Parker and undercutting a floater into the corner intended for Thornton.

Butler isn’t guaranteed a roster spot as he attempts to return from a one-year retirement. He’ll need more plays like those if he hopes to stick in his second go-round in New England.

— Monday’s practice also featured the first 1-on-1 lineman drills of camp.

Defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux both impressed in those, with the latter overpowering starting center David Andrews on one rep. Offensive tackle Trent Brown put Josh Uche on the ground as the linebacker rushed off the edge.

Rookie Cole Strange didn’t look overwhelmed in his first taste of full-contact NFL action, but he wasn’t able to hold his block on reps against Barmore and Henry Anderson, committing a possible hold on the latter. Bill Belichick pulled the first-round pick aside for some pointers after that one.

— Anfernee Jennings, Adrian Phillips, Harvey Langi, Daniel Ekuale all notched run stuffs during 11-on-11s. Sixth-round rookie Sam Roberts and undrafted free agent LaBryan Ray also had some nice moments against the Patriots’ second-team O-line.

The biggest hit of practice — which did not feature live tackling — came courtesy of Ja’Whaun Bentley, who popped Stevenson on one 11-on-11 rep and knocked his helmet off.