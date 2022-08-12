MLB Reportedly Suspends Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. For PEDs

NESN Logo Sign In

The return of San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. this season has been put on hold due to news that sent a shockwave across Major League Baseball.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Friday night that the MLB was suspending Tatis for 80 games due to violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Tatis reportedly tested positive for Clostebol and his suspension will be effective immediately, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Soon after the news broke, the Padres released a statement about Tatis’ suspension, per Feinsand.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay,” the Padres said in the statement. “We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

The suspension will ensure that Tatis won’t play a single game during this season. He hadn’t played up to this point due to a fractured wrist. The 23-year-old will also be sidelined for the first 42 games of next season.

Tatis earned All-Star honors a season ago when he batted .282 with 42 home runs and 97 RBIs.