Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy Takes Tour Championship After Sunday Surge

Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship on Sunday, taking home the FedEx Cup Trophy following a surge in the final round — winning a boatload of money for himself and the betting public in the process.

McIlroy entered the tournament with +1400 odds to win, according to BetMGM. Those odds didn’t improve much before Sunday, with the Irishman entering the final round with +1000 odds, placing in a distant third behind odds leaders Scottie Scheffler (+110) and Xander Schauffele (+175).

It wasn’t always pretty for McIlroy, who had a couple of awful shots down the stretch, but he got it done in the end by outlasting Scheffler on 18.

Scheffler wide right.

Rory wide left.



The tension is heating up on 18 @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/Td2dhvbLjW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2022

In winning the end-of-season tournament, McIlroy took home an $18 million purse. He also won some money for the betting public.

McIlroy received 11.3% of the bets placed on the potential FedEx Cup winner, the second most of any player entering the tournament, per BetMGM data analyst Drew O’Dell. He also received 11% of the handle, which was third most behind Scheffler (25%) and Schauffele (19.8%).