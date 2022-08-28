NFL Rumors: 49ers Bring In Former Patriots Tight End For Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

The 49ers could be looking to add more fire power to their offense as they reportedly brought in a former Patriots tight end for a workout Sunday.

San Francisco worked out Dalton Keene, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The 2020 third-round pick was waived by New England on Aug. 21. The workout comes as the deadline for teams to cut their rosters to 53 players looms Tuesday. The Patriots brought in their own of group of players for workouts.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows noted the 49ers showed interest in Keene during their 2020 NFL Draft process. He also pointed out the 6-foot-4, 251 pound Virginia Tech product did a little bit of everything with the Hookies, playing h-back, fullback, tight end and slot receiver.

That versatility may be what head coach Kyle Shanahan could be hoping the 23-year-old tight end could provide for San Francisco. George Kittle’s spot is secured as the No. 1 tight end for the 49ers, but the team has Tyler Kroft, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner and former Patriot Troy Fumagalli behind him. It’s possible Shanahan is looking at his options to upgrade the back-up tight end position.

Keene has battled injuries throughout his time in New England. He played six games in his rookie year, where he caught three passes off five targets for 16 yards. He spent 2021 on injured reserve, and Keene has been a limited participant in training camp. The tight end did not play in the two preseason games he spent with the Patriots.