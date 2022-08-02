How Mac Jones, Other Patriots Explained Offense’s Ugly Camp Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s no sugarcoating it: The Patriots offense has been awful during training camp, with the exception of Day 1.

Mac Jones and company usually look functional during 7-on-7 drills. But once more players get on the field for 11-on-11s and there’s at least an appearance of a pass rush, everything falls apart. That’s been especially true the last two days, with the offense routinely going nowhere against New England’s defense.

It was particularly ugly Monday, when an 11-on-11 period dedicated to running and short passes resulted in an interception, a false start, an overthrow and at least four stuffed runs. Any improvements seen Tuesday were marginal at best, as Jones routinely was pressured and had little time to throw. One positive: Jones avoided throwing an interception for the fourth straight practice.

“I think our offensive line’s doing a great job, we just have to get on the same page,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice.

Reporters at Saturday’s practice noticed Jones appearing visibly frustrated as he exited the field after a rough finish to practice. He was asked it about it Tuesday.

“I care a lot about football, I think we all do,” Jones said. “It’s very competitive, and when we lose the day, to me, that’s like a shot in the heart — it’s like we lost a game.”

So, what’s going on?