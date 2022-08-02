How Patriots Are Preparing For Gillette Stadium Renovations’ Impact On Games

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord is extremely detail-oriented in how he approaches the kicking game. And you need only look at last season’s Week 13 victory in Buffalo to know how seriously Bill Belichick considers wind and weather when building a game plan.

So, it should come as no surprise that the two already are thinking about how the major Gillette Stadium renovations could impact games both before and upon the project’s completion.

For the uninitiated, the home of the Patriots currently is undergoing extensive construction that is expected to be completed by the time New England starts its 2023 season. The work ultimately will produce a new, updated fan plaza and a larger, more prominent lighthouse replacing the (now extinct) one that used to tower over the north end zone.

Perhaps most importantly, the same area will feature a glass-enclosed, 75,000 square-foot hospitality atrium that will be partially covered by the largest outdoor stadium video board in the United States. The final product will close off a significant portion of the large opening in the northern part of the stadium.

Compare these pre-construction photos with the concept art shared by the Patriots last December.

The progressive closing of that gap could prove significant for the offense and, more immediately, the kicking game.

In 2002, roughly three months into Gillette Stadium’s first season, Belichick made an interesting remark about wind behaving differently in the new facility than it did in old Foxboro Stadium — thanks to the open end zone.