NFL Releases Findings Pertaining To Dolphins’ Tanking Allegations

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleged owner Stephen Ross wanted the organization to “tank,” or lose games on purpose, during the 2019 campaign in hopes of getting a better draft position. The National Football League revealed Tuesday how they did not find any confirmation of that taking place.

The Dolphins, however, were confirmed to have tampered with both quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton.

The findings were released after an NFL investigation focused on whether the Dolphins violated tampering rules with a player under contract and whether Miami lost games on purpose. Both such allegations initially came to light in February in an extensive lawsuit by Flores.

“The Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season,” the league wrote in a statement. “Nor did anyone at the club, including Mr. (Stephen) Ross, instruct Coach Flores to do so. No witness contended otherwise. The Dolphins competed hard to win every game, including at the end of the season when they beat Cincinnati and New England, despite worsening Miami’s position in the 2020 draft.”

Miami, which finished the season 5-11 and fourth in the AFC East, selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“On a number of occasions during the 2019 season, Mr. Ross expressed his belief that the Dolphins’ position in the upcoming 2020 draft should take priority over the team’s win-loss record. These comments were made most frequently to Team President and CEO Tom Garfinkel, but were also

made to General Manager Chris Grier, Senior Vice President Brandon Shore and Coach Flores,” the league wrote. “These comments, which he took to be suggestions that he lose games, troubled Coach Flores and led him to express his concerns in writing to senior club executives, each of whom assured Coach Flores that everyone, including Mr. Ross, supported him in building a winning culture in Miami. After this, Mr. Ross no longer made any such comments to Coach Flores.”

Flores specifically alleged how Ross offered the head coach $100,000 to lose games. The NFL determined such a comment “was not intended or taken to be serious.”