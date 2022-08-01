Celtics Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pick To Training Camp Deal

Bruno Caboclo has bounced around to four NBA teams since 2014

The Celtics will reportedly give a 2014 first-round pick his chance to return to the NBA.

Boston have reportedly signed Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Caboclo was a first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, taken by the Toronto Raptors.

The 26-year-old has played for four NBA teams: the Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. In his seven NBA seasons, he has averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. And the forward has a 40.3% career shooting percentage from the floor and is 30.8% from the 3-point line.

Caboclo was out of the NBA in the 2021-22 season and played basketball in his native Brazil for São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil. The 6-foot-9 forward took home Basketball Champions League Americas MVP honors after scoring 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, along with seven rebounds and three blocks in the Season 3 Finals.

Caboclo played in the Salt Lake City Summer League for the Utah Jazz this season. In two games, the forward averaged 16.5 points on 52.2% shooting, along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Caboclo, who many anaylsts and fans have joked is a player who is “two years away from being two years away,” will compete for a roster spot along with Celtics Summer League standout Mfiondu Kabengele, as Boston hopes to add a back-up big man to the rotation.

