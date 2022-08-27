Mookie Betts Makes MLB History With Second Dinger Vs. Marlins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Marlins were in line for an upset win over the Dodgers on Friday night, but Los Angeles’ star slugger came through in the clutch.

Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning off Miami reliever Tanner Scott. The dinger was the second of the night for the former Boston Red Sox outfielder. Betts hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Watch both of his home runs against the Marlins below:

Mookie being Mookie. pic.twitter.com/EYXonjgHvG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 27, 2022

Friday was Betts’ 20th career multi-home run game out of the leadoff spot, which broke a tie with Alfonso Soriano for most in MLB history, according to Major League Baseball reporter Sarah Langs.

The homer sparked a rally for the Dodgers as third baseman Justin Turner drove in an RBI single to give LA a 5-4 lead. But the Marlins didn’t give up. Miami left fielder Peyton Burdick blasted a 405-foot rocket to tie the game back up to leadoff the bottom of the ninth inning. The dinger came off former Red Sox pitcher David Price, who had shown a strong showing with the Dodgers in the second half of the season.