Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Deliver Notably Strong Showing Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their weekend series in winning fashion against the American League Wild Card-leading Tampa Bay Rays, 9-8, at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox improved to 61-65, while the Rays fell to 69-56.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Ending Thursday’s 10-inning affair against the Toronto Blue Jays in a disappointing fashion, Red Sox manager Alex Cora emphasized the importance of being better at the plate.
Following up a 15-hit performance against Toronto, Boston’s lineup did just that.
On Friday, the Red Sox offense delivered a significantly more resilient showing, battling back from a three-run deficit, led by Boston catcher Kevin Plawecki’s work at the plate — rather than behind. The 31-year-old veteran provided the go-ahead run with a crucial swing in the fifth inning, doubling to left-field against Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts quickly followed Plawecki’s lead, delivering three-runs worth of insurance with his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning — playing huge in the later innings.
Boston’s offense uplifted starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who tossed an uncharacteristic outing, entering Friday’s start having not allowed a single earned run since returning from the injured list. Collecting 16 hits to nine from the Rays, proved sustainable following a rocky showing from Red Sox reliever Ryan Braiser, who allowed four earned while failing to record an out.
All Red Sox hitters either contributed at least one hit or RBI.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Bogaerts did right by the Red Sox bullpen, delivering three RBIs with one swing of the bat. The 10-year big league veteran finished his night going 2-for-5.
— Third-year Red Sox catcher Plawecki finished responsible for two of Boston’s eight runs of offensive production, going 3-for-4 at the plate.
— Rays centerfielder Jose Siri partook in Tampa Bay’s offensive festivities, delivering one of three homers from their side. The 27-year-old went 2-for-4, connecting on his fourth home run of the season, along with his 10th double en route to a three-RBI night at the plate.
WAGER WATCH
Prior to first pitch, Cora mentioned Boston’s lack of power this season. DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds for a Franchy Cordero home run at +550 heading into Friday’s game. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter cashed that ticket in the fourth inning, delivering his seventh round-tripper of the season off Ryan Yarbrough, with a $100 bet paying out $650 total.
