Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Deliver Notably Strong Showing Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their weekend series in winning fashion against the American League Wild Card-leading Tampa Bay Rays, 9-8, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improved to 61-65, while the Rays fell to 69-56.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ending Thursday’s 10-inning affair against the Toronto Blue Jays in a disappointing fashion, Red Sox manager Alex Cora emphasized the importance of being better at the plate.

Following up a 15-hit performance against Toronto, Boston’s lineup did just that.

On Friday, the Red Sox offense delivered a significantly more resilient showing, battling back from a three-run deficit, led by Boston catcher Kevin Plawecki’s work at the plate — rather than behind. The 31-year-old veteran provided the go-ahead run with a crucial swing in the fifth inning, doubling to left-field against Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts quickly followed Plawecki’s lead, delivering three-runs worth of insurance with his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning — playing huge in the later innings.