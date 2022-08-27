Patriots Rumors: Update On New England’s Efforts To Trade Isaiah Wynn

NESN Logo Sign In

At a certain point, it just might not be worth it for the Patriots to trade Isaiah Wynn.

At times this offseason, a move involving the fifth-year offensive tackle almost felt inevitable. Recent reports indicate New England has been shopping Wynn in conversations with other NFL teams.

But Wynn’s injury issues during training camp and the lack of clear replacement options have changed the calculus. Teams might not want to offer much for an average, injury-prone tackle, and the Patriots might not to risk rolling with Yodny Cajuste or Justin Herron at right tackle.

On Friday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic offered further insight into the Wynn situation.

“My understanding on the Patriots’ exploration of an Isaiah Wynn trade: They’re trying to see if they can get a high enough pick to make a trade worthwhile,” Howe tweeted. “Wynn’s $10.4M price tag, injury history and positional uncertainty has yielded limited interest so far.”

Wynn played in Friday night’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, his first game action of the preseason. He missed the previous two contests due to injuries.

One thing worth monitoring: The Dallas Cowboys suddenly are in need of an offensive tackle.