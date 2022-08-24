Patriots’ Brenden Schooler In Line For Roster Spot After ‘Crazy’ Football Journey

Meeting with the New England media for the first time, Schooler recapped that wild journey, beginning with his school-a-year preps career.

“It wasn’t like I was chasing playing time,” the 25-year-old said. “It just worked out like that. I wanted to play at a high school that my dad was coaching at, but that was like 30 minutes away from my house. Then I came back here, this head coach left, went to a different (school) that my friend told me about that he was playing at.

“Kind of just hot potato like that. I just wanted the best opportunity to show out on the best team to get to the next level.”

Initially lightly recruited, Schooler eventually landed a late scholarship offer from Oregon. He quickly impressed after joining the Ducks, with his defensive backs coach telling The Oregonian during his freshman season that he “practices like Usain Bolt runs.”

Schooler had 74 tackles and four interceptions as a freshman in 2016, then switched to receiver, catching 20 passes in 2017 and 21 in 2018. He also earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a special teamer in both of those seasons, showcasing the kicking-game talent that later would put him on a certain NFL franchise’s radar.

After an injury wiped out most of his 2019 season, Schooler transferred to Arizona, where his brother was playing at the time, then quickly jumped to Texas. He played out his final two collegiate seasons in Austin — one as a receiver and one as a safety.

During his stints at Oregon, Arizona and Texas, Schooler played under head coaches (deep breath) Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal, Kevin Sumlin, Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian, requiring him to annually adjust to a new scheme and culture.

“You pick up on different terminology,” Schooler said. “You learn how to adapt and change on the fly. So I think it’s obviously kind of helped me get where I am today — be versatile, be flexible and change on the go.”