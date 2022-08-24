Red Sox’s Alex Cora Announces Brayan Bello To Get Start Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had an opening in their starting rotation for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

And the Red Sox have elected to fill the spot with top pitching prospect Brayan Bello, manager Alex Cora told reporters following Tuesday’s 9-3 loss.

Bello has been on the injured list since Aug. 3 after suffering a left groin strain in a relief appearance against the Houston Astros. However, Bello has performed well in two rehab starts, including last Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Worcester, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five and walking two.

It will be the fourth career start at the big-league level for the talented 23-year-old, and he is still in search of his first win. In five appearances with the Red Sox, Bello is 0-3 with an 8.47 and a 2.29 WHIP.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Boston uses veteran left-hander Rich Hill in a piggyback role if Bello doesn’t make it deep into the game.

With Bello set to rejoin the team, Cora indicated the Red Sox will need to make a roster move to make room for the young right-hander.

The Red Sox continue their three-game series against the Blue Jays from Fenway Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.