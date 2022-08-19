Could This Undrafted Rookie Be Patriots’ Next Special Teams Ace?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — An undrafted rookie has made the New England Patriots’ Week 1 roster in each of the last 18 seasons.

Brenden Schooler looks like a strong candidate to continue that streak.

A versatile, highly athletic Texas product, Schooler isn’t likely to contribute at his listed position of defensive back. But he projects as a potential special teams weapon for a Patriots team that needed to replenish its pool of kicking-game talent.

Since the spring, Schooler has worked closely in practice with Matthew Slater and Cody Davis, two players who have carved out successful NFL careers by excelling in kick and punt coverage. The Patriots seem to be grooming him for a similar role.

When New England sent out its top kickoff unit during one of this week’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, Schooler was on it. The other 10 members of that unit were Slater, Davis, Jonathan Jones, Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Adrian Phillips, Jahlani Tavai, Ty Montgomery, Justin Bethel and Jake Bailey, nearly all of whom are locks to make the 53-man roster.

On one kickoff, Schooler raced downfield, slipped a block and decked returner Keith Kirkwood, knocking him to the turf. He also had a role on multiple other special teams units and was the personal protector on New England’s punt team during last week’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

“I like him,” Slater said after Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, he’s from Southern California, so I like him. But he’s doing a great job of just trying to come in here and get better every day, and as a rookie, that’s all you can ask. As veterans, hey, if you come in here, you learn, you get better, you ask questions, you take coaching, you compete at a high level every day, we can work with that. So it’s been a joy to work with him so far.”