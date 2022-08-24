Third Inning Got Best Of Josh Winckowski In Red Sox’s Loss To Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Winckowski had the chance to bounce back for the Red Sox after being recalled from Triple-A to replace Nate Eovaldi after he went on the injured list.

But he picked up right where we left off Tuesday, which only spelled bad news for Boston.

Winckowski gave up six earned runs on as many hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Red Sox’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Toronto has had its way with Boston all season, and that trend continued with help from an eight-run third inning that put the Red Sox in a hole they could not climb out of.

Before he was sent down to the WooSox last week, Winckowski owned a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts and after Tuesday’s outing, his ERA on the season ballooned to 5.83.

That third inning got the best of Winckowski after he got the first two outs and was one pitch away from getting out of the frame, but he all of a sudden couldn’t find the strike zone and the Blue Jays took advantage.

“It wasn’t a conscious thought, but maybe started nibbling a little bit,” Winckowski told reporters of not being able to get out of the third, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I think that’s something I’ve struggled with a little bit up here, kind of not being able to slow down the snowball. It’s obviously something to work on.

“It’s extremely frustrating. Every chance you get up here is a huge opportunity and not taking advantage of them obviously never feels good.”