Pavel Zacha Looking To Improve On This Before First Season With Bruins

Pavel Zacha is preparing to enter his first year as a member of the Boston Bruins, and it seems as though he’s already gotten direction as to how he can improve his game.

Speaking to reporters after signing a one-year deal with the Bruins, Zacha spoke about how he believes he can improve his game in 2022-23.

“Getting more offensive. I think, you know, I was always able to focus on the defense more than I should have. And everyone, even (Brad Marchand) was telling me, you know, you have a great shot,” Zacha said Tuesday, per transcript provided by the Bruins. “You have to get to the net a little bit more. You know, shoot the pucks and be a little bit more selfish and in that way. So it’s something that I try to work on, and then getting the opportunity to play.

“I think the year before last year I got a big opportunity to play, and I showed a little bit more so and our last year was a little bit different for me. So, I’m just excited to be on this good team and just get better with that. But offense for me, I think I can bring that to the table next year.”

Taylor Hall, Zacha’s former teammate with the Devils and current teammate with Boston also reached out with words of encouragement for Zacha.

Zacha has never been an elite goal scorer, but has shown the ability to put pucks in the net when given a higher number of shots. Zacha scored double-digit goals in each of the last three seasons, surpassing a 10% shot percentage in all three seasons. When paired with Nico Hischier and Tomá? Tatar in New Jersey, Zacha became more aggressive and ultimately more effective.

Perhaps when given the chance to play alongside possession players like Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith, Zacha will be opened up to let the puck fly.