This Patriots Defender Playing ‘Everywhere’ In Bid For Roster Spot

FOXBORO, Mass. — Versatility is one of the clearest roads to a roster spot for a New England Patriots player on the fringes of the 53.

That’s the path Shaun Wade is trying to follow this summer.

Wade, the second-year cornerback New England acquired from the Baltimore Ravens last August, is playing multiple roles in the secondary as he vies to keep his place on the 53-man roster.

“Because of a couple of guys that weren’t able to participate at the beginning part of training camp, he’s played some different positions,” head coach Bill Belichick said before Monday’s practice. “He played a little bit of safety, some inside on the nickel position, and outside. So he’s gotten a good dose of everything. Smart kid. He’s been productive, has good skills. He’s just gained experience in the system. He’s getting better every day out there.”

With Jonathan Jones missing the start of training camp, Wade was the Patriots’ first-team slot corner in some early camp practices. He also saw looks at safety with Jabrill Peppers working his way back from injury and Devin McCourty enjoying what appeared to be a few veteran rest days. Wade repped at outside cornerback, his primary position in 2021, as well.

Last season was a de facto redshirt year for Wade, who joined the Patriots days before their final preseason game. Despite injuries and inconsistent play within New England’s cornerback group, the 23-year-old was active for just three regular-season games, playing a total of 11 snaps on defense and seven more on special teams.

“It took a long time (to feel comfortable),” Wade said Monday. “Last year, I only got to play just corner, and then when we got into the spring term, they kind of put me everywhere. It kind of shocked me a little bit, but I’m a good learner. That’s what I do. You could throw me anywhere and I’d learn it just like that.”