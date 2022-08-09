Patrice Bergeron Sends Message To Bruins Fans After Signing New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday was an exciting day for Boston Bruins fans, to say the least.

B’s supporters kicked off their week by learning Patrice Bergeron will be back in Boston for at least one more season. The five-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal that locked him into his 19th campaign with the Bruins.

Bergeron also welcomed an old friend back to Boston the same day his new contract was made official. Fellow veteran center David Krejci is set to return to the B’s after playing in his native Czech Republic last year.

In his first press conference upon re-upping with the Bruins, Bergeron expressed his excitement to march forward with the only NHL franchise he’s ever known. Boston’s captain relayed similar feelings in a message to Bruins fans shared on the club’s official social media channels.

“Hey, Bruins fans. I’m so excited to be back for another year in the black and gold and there’s no place I’d rather be,” Bergeron said. “Also, super excited to have Krech back on board with us. Looking forward to an awesome season with the rest of the guys. Can’t wait to see you all back in Boston in a few weeks and go B’s.”

The Bruins won’t be the best version of themselves when they reunite with Boston fans in mid-October, as several key players will be sidelined to start the season due to injuries. Bergeron, however, is looking ahead to that stage of the campaign as an opportunity for team growth.