Is It Time To Worry About Patriots’ Offense After Worst Practice Of Camp?

There also were miscommunications with tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver DeVante Parker on downfield incompletions, the second of which prompted Jones to walk away from the offense and stand alone, seemingly stewing over his unit’s persistent struggles.

Jones completed 10 passes on 18 attempts across three standard 11-on-11 periods — not counting one stretch against the scout-team defense and a late two-minute drill that did not appear to be fully competitive — and none traveled more than a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage. He also spiked the ball into the turf twice when routes in that two-minute drill failed to materialize.

The Patriots did have some success moving the ball during 7-on-7s, capping that period with a highlight-reel touchdown pass to Parker over Jonathan Jones. But each 11-on-11 period was dominated by New England’s defense, continuing what’s become the prevailing trend of training camp.

The new offense implemented in the wake of Josh McDaniels’ departure — a system said to be “streamlined” and simpler for players to learn — simply has not worked. The Patriots shouldn’t be expected to be in midseason form on Aug. 8, but they’re now three weeks into camp and just three days away from their preseason opener. For them to look this disjointed at this stage, while not yet cause for full-blown panic, is undeniably concerning.

A lack of receiver separation and some apparent uncertainty from Jones have contributed to these problems. But the most significant issues thus far have centered around the offensive line, which has been unsuccessful at clearing holes in the running back and unable to consistently protect the second-year quarterback.

If you include the Brown-Isaiah Wynn tackle swap, the Patriots are rolling out new starters at four O-line spots, and Matt Patricia is coaching the position for the first time since 2005, in addition to taking the lead of offensive play-calling duties. (It is worth noting Wynn did not take part in team drills Monday, with Justin Herron filling his spot at right tackle, but he hasn’t enjoyed an especially strong camp.)

After practice, starting center and co-captain David Andrews delivered an impassioned address to his offensive teammates that lasted several minutes, his frustration clearly visible.

David Andrews addressed the Patriots? offense for a long, long time after practice.



Matthew Judon was already two minutes into his post-practice presser when they broke their huddle.



Clearly a lot to fix on that side of the ball. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2022

Maybe this new unit just needs more time to jell and adjust to the Patriots’ new offensive system, which so far has placed an increased emphasis on zone-blocking run plays and QB bootlegs and rollouts. That’s the message legendary former O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia preached Monday in an interview with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. Scarnecchia believes it’s too early to draw any definitive conclusions about New England’s offense and his old position group.