The New England Patriots added some much-needed cornerback depth Thursday by trading for Baltimore Ravens rookie Shaun Wade.

Some thoughts on Wade and what his role might be in the Patriots’ defense:

— Few NFL draft prospects saw their stock drop more sharply over the course of last season than Wade.

Entering 2020, he was considered a potential first-round pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him ranked seventh overall on his preseason big board. But after a miserable final year at Ohio State, he tumbled all the way to the fifth round, where the Ravens finally scooped him up with pick No. 160.

How bad was Wade’s 2020 season? According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, he was the only FBS player to allow 30-plus completions, 500-plus receiving yards and six-plus touchdown catches. He allowed a passer rating against of 118.4, per Pro Football Focus, after posting marks of 67.5 in 2018 and 69.9 in 2019.

Wade capped his college career by getting ejected in the College Football Playoff semifinal and then torched by Mac Jones and Alabama in the national championship.

Shaun Wade asked for this??



pic.twitter.com/ZndQXJ7VYn — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021

This steep regression occurred after Wade shifted from the slot — where he aligned on 83 percent of his snaps in 2019 — to an outside role. Interestingly, the Ravens mostly used him as a wide corner this preseason, despite his struggles there in 2020.