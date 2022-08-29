Video Shows Bill Belichick Tickled Pink To See Chris Berman At Press Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick apparently is just like most football fans: He loves him some Chris Berman.

When Belichick took the podium on Monday for a meeting with New England Patriots reporters, he did so as Berman walked into the room toward his left. Belichick was all smiles when he saw the legendary sports broadcaster, saying “Boomer!” while starting a slow clap. He and Berman then exchanged pleasantries before Berman was given the first question.

Check out video of the interaction below, via Joe Kayata of WJAR-TV:

Bill Belichick super excited to see @BrownUniversity grad and @espn great Chris Berman at media availability this morning.

"Boomer!!!"

@NBC10 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/KU02gADYY9 — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) August 29, 2022

Here’s what Belichick said when Berman asked whether coaching is “still fun” for the 70-year-old:

“Love it. Love it. Training camp. Another week of camp here, good opportunity for us to continue to get better. Obviously, no game this week, but a lot of things for us to work on.”

Reminder: Belichick and the Patriots must trim their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.