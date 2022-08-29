Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Stays, Goes On Cutdown Day?

NESN Logo Sign In

Judgment day is nigh for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster from 80 players to 53. While that finalized roster almost certainly will undergo additional tweaks before their Sept. 11 opener against the Miami Dolphins, it’ll provide us with a mostly complete picture of who will be playing for the Patriots this season.

Here’s our final crack at predicting New England’s 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACK (3)

In: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Out: None

Hoyer’s $3 million in contract guarantees should lock him into a roster spot. Zappe showed potential this summer but was erratic, throwing an interception in all three of his preseason appearances.

RUNNING BACK (4)

In: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong

Out: Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris

A few days ago, Montgomery was a roster lock who looked poised for a significant role in the Patriots’ offense. His ankle injury complicates that. If the injury was as severe as it appeared, it could open a spot for either Taylor or Kevin Harris, both of whom would have fallen below the cutline in this projection had Montgomery been healthy. Taylor, whose hustle play to recover a fumble was one of the standout moments of last Friday’s preseason finale, gets the nod here, with the Patriots hoping to sneak Harris onto the practice squad. If New England believes Harris wouldn’t make it onto the practice squad but Taylor would, these two could be flipped.

(UPDATE: Bill Belichick on Monday shared an encouraging update on Montgomery, suggesting his injury is not season-ending. The length of his recovery will influence whether the Patriots feel the need to carry an additional back.)

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

In: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Out: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Josh Hammond

With the Patriots likely to place Thornton (fractured clavicle) on short-term injured reserve after cutdown day, the big-bodied Humphrey sticks to provide depth at wideout and tight end. Montgomery also can play receiver, so his injury removes a reserve option here, as well. New England reportedly worked out free agent Dazz Newsome on Sunday, so it could be looking to add to this group before the season.