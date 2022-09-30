Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?

It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.

“I don’t do conspiracy theories. I don’t believe in them,” Cowherd said. ” … But if you were a rich head coach with a $100 million net worth, the greatest coach ever, had your legacy, rings, money and you really didn’t like the owner, who in multiple books called you out, said you were impossible and difficult — multiple books leaks that Belichick not a good guy — and you thought, ‘I’ve got my rings, I’ve got my house in Jupiter, Florida… ‘

“If I was into conspiracy theories, there would be seven ways to leave on your terms and hand the owner a mess.”

Cowherd then presented a list labeled, “How Bill Belichick is sabotaging New England.”

Here’s the list, as it appeared on FS1:

1. Tick off greatest QB of all time

2. Hire kids to staff

3. Draft a limited QB

4. Spend a lot in free agency on average players

5. Leave no heir-apparent head coach

6. Overdraft 1st round pick

7. Ruin the culture by allowing leaks