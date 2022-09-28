Bruins Notes: A.J. Greer Leaves Impression With Boston, Teammates

It didn’t take too long for roster spot competitor A.J. Greer to establish his presence during the Boston Bruins’ first preseason game on home ice amid an overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old didn’t need to partake in a shoving match with Rangers defenseman Jarred Tinordi, at the end of the second period, in order to win the crowd over at the TD Garden.
Against the Rangers, Greer scored two crucial goals in high-leverage situations. Coming off a one-goal loss against the Philadelphia Flyers to open up the preseason on the road, Greer followed up with a game-tying and game-winning goal in his first try in front of the Bruins home crowd — assisting an overall gritty effort on the ice from the Bruins all the way around.
Jack Studnicka, who was drafted by the Bruins in 2017, shared a similar sentiment to that of the crowd in attendance during the thrilling overtime win on home ice.
“It was great playing with Marc (McLaughlin), A.J., great wingers to play with,” Studnicka said, as seen during postgame coverage on NESN+. “They work as hard as they can so they made it easy. … That’s what a fourth line does. They create energy for the rest of your team.”
Greer spent his nine-game campaign last season with the New Jersey Devils, and in his second preseason showing in a Bruins uniform, the five-year veteran topped his previous tenure.
“I’m in Boston, baby. Let’s go,” Greer told reporters, as transcribed by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.
Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Rangers game:
— Greer spent five previous seasons with the Colorado Avalance (2016-2019) and Devils (2020-2022). In his second preseason appearance with the Bruins, Greer matched his career total in goals after spending just 13:27 minutes on the ice through regulation periods and overtime.
— Greer recorded five shots on goal against the Rangers which the veteran has only done once in his career during regular season action (April. 12 against the Arizona Coyotes) last season with the Devils.
— Bruins forward Oskar Steen netted the only goal that wasn’t scored by Greer. Steen — like in his preseason debut against the Flyers — recorded two shots on goal against the Rangers in 13:07 minutes on the ice.
— The Bruins pressured the Rangers offensively with Boston (36) totaling 14 more shots on goal than New York (14).
— The Bruins take the ice again for their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden, and you can watch the game live on NESN+.