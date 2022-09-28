Bruins Notes: A.J. Greer Leaves Impression With Boston, Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take too long for roster spot competitor A.J. Greer to establish his presence during the Boston Bruins’ first preseason game on home ice amid an overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old didn’t need to partake in a shoving match with Rangers defenseman Jarred Tinordi, at the end of the second period, in order to win the crowd over at the TD Garden.

Against the Rangers, Greer scored two crucial goals in high-leverage situations. Coming off a one-goal loss against the Philadelphia Flyers to open up the preseason on the road, Greer followed up with a game-tying and game-winning goal in his first try in front of the Bruins home crowd — assisting an overall gritty effort on the ice from the Bruins all the way around.

Jack Studnicka, who was drafted by the Bruins in 2017, shared a similar sentiment to that of the crowd in attendance during the thrilling overtime win on home ice.

“It was great playing with Marc (McLaughlin), A.J., great wingers to play with,” Studnicka said, as seen during postgame coverage on NESN+. “They work as hard as they can so they made it easy. … That’s what a fourth line does. They create energy for the rest of your team.”

Greer spent his nine-game campaign last season with the New Jersey Devils, and in his second preseason showing in a Bruins uniform, the five-year veteran topped his previous tenure.

“I’m in Boston, baby. Let’s go,” Greer told reporters, as transcribed by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.