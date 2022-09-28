Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday.

The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins offense, while playing catch up for most of the night, showed a significant amount of fight and resiliency, especially in comparison to Saturday’s loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Unlike the preseason opener, the Bruins wouldn’t take nearly three full periods of action to get on the scoreboard, thanks to a dark horse hero.

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox — the 2021 Norris Trophy winner — served as the first offensive aggressor, opening up the game by scoring early with 12:57 left in the first period to set the tone for New York.

Boston would find an offensive response after the first intermission from A.J. Greer, who played just nine games with the New Jersey Devils last season. Greer displayed his first highlight in a Bruins uniform, scoring a goal to even up the score with 14:59 remaining in the second period of the game. The 25-year-old left wing also scored one goal during his two-year tenure with the Devils.