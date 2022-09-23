Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Releases Statement Following Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the various blows that hit the Boston Celtics just ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Danilo Gallinari, took a critical step in recovering from a torn ACL through a successful procedure on Friday.

Following the surgery, Gallinari touched base on Twitter.

“Yesterday I had successful ACL surgery. Now the focus is on my rehab and return to the game I love. I want to thank the Celtics organization and the medical staff at the New England Baptist Hospital. I also want to thank Dr. Antonio Orgiani and Dr. Rodolfo Rocchi for the support they gave me in Italy before surgery. And of course thank you to all of my fans for their continued support and well wishes. See you soon on the court,” Gallinari tweeted on Friday.

Gallinari, set to enter his 14th NBA season and his first as a Celtic, suffered the initial knee injury when playing for the Italian National Team during the FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Georgia on Aug. 27. Soon after, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported a daunting timetable update on Gallinari, who could potentially miss the entirety of this upcoming season.

The 34-year-old himself had high aspirations of suiting up for the Celtics, calling his free agency decision to sign with Boston a “no brainer” on Jul. 12.