Celtics Legend Not Pleased With Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea Firing

NESN Logo Sign In

Chelsea FC made the bold move of firing manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, and one Boston Celtics legend wasn’t pleased with the decision.

The firing came after Chelsea lost their UEFA Champions League opener to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Chelsea have also gotten to a slow start — by their standards — sitting at 10 points (three wins, one draw and two losses) after the opening six games of the Premier League.

While a contingent of Chelsea supporters wanted Tuchel out from the club, 2008 NBA Champion Kevin Garnett was not one of them. The future Hall of Famer took to his Instagram story and reacted to the club’s decision, and he posted a picture of him and Tuchel together.

“Damn, Chelsea fired by boi,” Garnett wrote, per tweet from Sky Sports’ Mo Mooncey. “Damn dog.”

Kevin Garnett?s reaction to Chelsea firing Tuchel pic.twitter.com/WFqoTIkYRx — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) September 7, 2022

Tuchel set high expectations for his Chelsea tenure by winning the Champions League in his debut season in 2021, and he had runner-up finishes in the FA Cup. However, the move was a surprising one just a month into the 2022-23 season.

It’s likely the new ownership group led by Todd Boehly want quick results in their investment as Chelsea have paid £250 million (over $288 million) in transfers — the highest for any Premier League club — on players like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and many more.