NFL Odds: Three Bets To Make On Bills-Rams ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL campaign on “Thursday Night Football,” and the talent on the field surely could make this Week 1 contest look more like a playoff matchup.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams will play host to Josh Allen and company under the bright lights at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles opened as a 1-point favorite, but the market turned with Buffalo now a 2.5-point road favorite in the season opener.

Here are three bets to consider making, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Bills -130 moneyline

This prediction has more to do with my belief in the Bills than it does with my doubt for the Rams. I am betting that both teams will be playoff teams again, but on opening night, I think the way Buffalo lost last season will carry them to victory. Buffalo also has a fanbase that has a reputation for traveling to big games. Although the Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, outside of the Dodgers, Los Angeles isn’t exactly known for selling out venues with home fans. I would imagine the majority of fans at SoFi Stadium being Bills fans come kick off. Home field advantage on the road, combined with watching the Rams get all the praise for winning the Super Bowl last season will be enough to propel Allen and the Bills to start off the season.

Over 51.5 -110

Whether or not the Bills or Rams win, there is no denying that both of these offenses can light up the scoreboard. Both offenses were ranked top 10 in the NFL last season. They both return almost all of their personnel, and you could make the case the Rams upgraded at wide receiver by signing Allen Robinson. They both have dynamic quarterbacks who can take the game over at any moment, and oftentimes they both do. This total opened up at 52 and has been bet down a half of a point, which created some value if you like the Over. My final score prediction: Bills 31, Rams 27. Fans we will be treated to a highly entertaining and tightly-contested game, but in the end, Allen will be the difference.

Josh Allen Over 35.5 rushing yards -130

The beauty of Allen is that he can beat you with either his arm or legs. Some people suspect Allen might take a step back this season with the loss of his offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and I happen to agree with that theory. But we also must remember Allen is a physical freak of nature at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and can run like a deer. Because of this, I believe Allen will rely more on his physical attributes this season and run the ball more until the offense can settle under new coordinator Ken Dorsey. That dual-threat ability will be on display during the opener against the Rams.