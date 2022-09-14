CT Sun Wrap: A’ja Wilson, Aces One Game Away From WNBA Title

NESN Logo Sign In

The Las Vegas Aces held off the Connecticut Sun to take Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, 85-71, at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun let opportunities slip by, but it was the Aces trio of Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson who dominated the game. They became the second trio to score more than 20 points on over 50% shooting since Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd did it in 2020 with the Seattle Storm, according to ESPN broadcast. The Las Vegas stars combined for 67 points, 15 assists and 16 rebounds, and Connecticut were unable to find an answer on both sides of the floor.

The Sun appeared to turn it on in the latter stage of the first half and the beginning of the third quarter as they went on a 21-10 run after Las Vegas took a 14-point lead with 3:43 left in the second half. But head coach Becky Hammon kept her team’s composure in check, and Gray, Plum and Wilson dominated in the second half. Las Vegas are now one game away from their first WNBA Championship in franchise history.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gray continues to shine for the Aces in the WNBA postseason. The guard was a consistent playmaker, and she nearly notched a double-double with 21 points and eight assists. Heading into the game, Gray was shooting 61.1% from the floor, 54.5% from the 3-point line and 90% from the free throw line in the postseason. The 29-year-old could become just the second player in WNBA history to have a 50/40/90 postseason since Diana Taurasi did it in 2016, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

— Along with Gray, Wilson was near unguardable Tuesday night. The 2022 WNBA MVP had a double-double of 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting and 10 rebounds.