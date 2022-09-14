Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Top Boston In Extra-Innings Slugfest

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost a tough one to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Fenway Park — falling 7-6 in 10 innings.

Boston falls to 69-73 on the season, while New York improves to 86-56.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox and Yankees competed in a Home Run Derby professional baseball game Tuesday night.

The two teams combined for six home runs, scoring eight of the game’s 11 runs by way of the long ball.

Triston Casas got things rolling with a two-run blast in the second inning before Marwin González tied things up with a two-run homer of his own in the third. Then it was Reese McGuire, who hit his first home run of the season and as a member of the Red Sox — scorching a Gerrit Cole fastball around the Pesky Pole. Three innings later, Aaron Judge did his thing and tied it back up 3-3 in the sixth inning. One inning after that, Xander Bogaerts got in on the action, sneaking a solo shot of his own down the right-field line. That Red Sox lead wouldn’t last either, as Judge pulled double duty and belted a second home run onto Lansdowne Street, tying the game at four.

Things stayed knotted at four until the 10th inning, when Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres belted a three-run double off Red Sox reliever Jeurys Familia — who couldn’t seem to buy a strike in the inning. Wandy Peralta did his best to give the game back to Boston in the bottom half of the inning, but Rafael Devers struck out with a man at second to give New York the win.