Furious Tom Brady Launches Helmet, Tablet In Bucs-Saints Game

NESN Logo Sign In

As has often been the case since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers quarterback experienced a frustrating day at the office against the Saints.

Virtually nothing was going right for Brady and the Tampa Bay offense in the first two-plus quarters of the Week 2 matchup between NFC North rivals. The Bucs, who were without wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on Sunday, saw multiple receivers drop passes and the visitors also lost a fumble in the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Frustration eventually boiled over for Brady, who reportedly is dealing with some off-field issues in addition to trying to lead a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. FOX cameras captured the future Hall of Fame signal-caller twice losing his cool on the sideline, angrily throwing both his helmet and a tablet to the turf.

Tom Brady is not happy ??

pic.twitter.com/6qrub5VBty — PFF (@PFF) September 18, 2022

Fortunately for Brady, the Jameis Winston-led Saints weren’t seeing much success in the Big Easy either. New Orleans and Tampa Bay remained deadlocked at 3-3 in the waning minutes of the third frame.