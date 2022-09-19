Mack Wilson Playing His Way Into Large Role On Patriots Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — Chase Winovich didn’t start a single game for the Patriots last season. He started nine the previous year, but also saw zero starts in 2019 when he was a rookie.

Well, the guy he was traded for started for the Patriots on Sunday, and already might’ve played his way into being a starter moving forward.

Mack Wilson, whom New England landed in its offseason deal with the Cleveland Browns, saw 64% of defensive snaps in New England’s 17-14 over the Steelers. That represents a significant uptick in usage from Week 1, when Wilson played in only 35% of the Patriots ‘defense snaps against the Miami Dolphins. Moreover, Wilson seemingly has flip-flopped with Raekwon McMillain (70% in Week 1; 20% in Week 2), who entered the season as New England’s starting inside linebacker alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley but wasn’t good against Miami. Wilson was part of a third-down sub-package in Week 1, but it was McMillan who played that role at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

And Wilson made the most of his opportunity. After playing well last week — especially against the run — the speedy, athletic Wilson showed well again in Week 2 and helped deliver one of the key plays in New England’s much-needed victory.

With the Patriots holding a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Steelers entered New England territory and called a play-action pass on first down. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t get Wilson to bite on the fake, and eventually saw his throw tipped by the Patriots linebacker before falling into the hands of cornerback Jalen Mills.

It was a perfect example of the kind of play that New England hoped it was getting when it acquired Wilson, and the kind of play it rarely got from slow, aging linebackers in recent seasons.