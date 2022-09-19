Little-Known Former Patriot Honored By Dan Campbell, Lions After Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Those who have bought into Dan Campbell’s ways these last two seasons will love what the Lions head coach did Sunday after Detroit’s Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

Campbell, after giving a shoutout to veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper in the team’s locker room immediately following game, instructed Skipper to meet with the Detroit media in an effort to highlight his performance. Skipper, who previously was cut by the Lions as shown during “Hard Knocks,” was brought back to the practice squad and then elevated to the gameday roster due to a number of injuries at offensive guard.

In his first career start, the six-year NFL veteran started at guard despite never playing the position. And the 6-foot-9, 330-pound fifth-stringer played a key role while opening up running lanes for a Detroit backfield which rushed for 191 yards with an average of eight yards per carry.

“Hey, Skip! Nice freaking job, man!” Campbell shouted in the now viral video, prompting Lions teammates to cheer “Skip! Skip! Skip!” in the locker room.

6?th year in the @NFL, making his first career start playing position he's never played in the league. @DanSkipper70 answered the challenge. pic.twitter.com/T9RN2lmEXc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 19, 2022

Skipper opened up about his path to Sunday’s first start while meeting with reporters after Detroit’s 36-27 victory.

“My sixth year in the league, I’ve never made a team (out of camp),” Skipper told reporters, per The Detroit News. “It’s tough, you go in, and you’re never quite good enough. You’re not quite enough. You show up every day, and you think you’re doing the right things, and just for whatever reason, it just doesn’t quite work out.