More Bad News For Red Sox With Nick Pivetta, Eric Hosmer

The injury bug has not left the Red Sox alone all season.

Boston currently is dealing with a slew of injured players including Tanner Houck who will undergo back surgery next week and won’t pitch again in 2022. Nate Eovaldi also is on the injured list. Rafael Devers, Tommy Pham and Kiké Hernández (to name a few) also have spent time on the IL this season.

Nick Pivetta became the latest Red Sox to suffer an injury when he got hit with a comebacker in his calf during Friday’s win against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Manager Alex Cora seemed optimistic that Pivetta — who’s arguably been Boston’s most durable pitcher this season — wouldn’t miss a start.

But, as the Red Sox painfully know, things don’t always go according to plan.

Cora told reporters there’s a possibility Pivetta will have his next start pushed back. The right-hander has been a workhorse for Boston, to say the very least, so losing him for any amount of time certainly would not be ideal.

Then there’s Eric Hosmer who’s dealing with back inflammation. The first baseman still hasn’t resumed baseball activities, which doesn’t bode well for the Red Sox, who have struggled at first base all season before they traded for Hosmer.

This has just been the way it’s gone all season for Boston.