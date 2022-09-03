Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Shares ‘Gut Feeling’ About TE’s Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski made it pretty clear he was done with football, but his agent doesn’t believe we’ve seen the last of Gronk on the gridiron.

Drew Rosenhaus did an interview with the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi and, naturally, was asked about Gronkowski and his future in the NFL. While Rosenhaus did say the tight end is “really enjoying himself,” he believes temptation will creep up and make Gronkowski want to play again.

“It looks like Rob’s having a great time without football. It looks like he?s really enjoying himself,” Rosenhaus told Maaddi. “He says he’s retired for good. I always stick with my opinion, and as I said before, I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances played out in a given fashion where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob, if later in the season, Rob decides that he’s going to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year out and help the team win another championship. That would not surprise me.

‘I’m not predicting that, and I’m not saying that?s coming from Rob, because it’s not. Rob says he’s retired. But that’s just my opinion. I’ve represented him for more than a decade and that’s just my gut feeling.”

They do always say to trust your gut, and it wouldn’t be the first time Gronkowski came out of retirement. Rosenhaus also has made similar claims after Gronkowski initially announced his retirement in June.

Well, only time will tell if Gronkowski does reunite with Brady, but it probably wouldn’t be surprising to anyone.