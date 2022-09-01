Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen In ‘Epic Fight?’ Report Offers Insight

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen seemingly are at odds following a series of “heated arguments,” as reported by Page Six on Thursday afternoon.

The report comes after Brady, 45, took 11 days away from the Buccaneers this preseason for what were described as “personal” reasons. Brady spoke on the absence, saying: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of (expletive) going on.”

Page Six reported Bündchen has left the family’s compound in Tampa, Fla. and departed for Costa Rica following a series of arguments. The source of the arguments, Page Six noted, was over Brady’s “shock decision” to unretire from the NFL earlier this offseason. Brady retired for some 40 days before announcing he would return for his third season with the Buccaneers, a 23rd campaign in the NFL.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” one source told Page Six.

A second source added: “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to unretire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Page Six shared how a representative for both Brady and Bündchen declined to comment.

Following Brady’s return to the team, one Buccaneers reporter was led to believe the quarterback was “still tormented” by some off-field issue. Speculation from media and football fans has included potential marriage troubles given previous reports and Bündchen’s transparency about wanting Brady to hang it up.