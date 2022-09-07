Patriots Injury Report: Top Wideout Among Three Players Limited

NESN Logo Sign In

Three players were listed on the New England Patriots’ first injury report of the 2022 season.

Running back Ty Montgomery (knee), right tackle Isaiah Wynn (back) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) all were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University, according to the team.

Montgomery practiced for the first time since being carted off in New England’s preseason finale with what the team initially called an ankle injury. Wynn had missed the Patriots’ most recent practice last Thursday and was limited in several prior sessions.

Meyers, who projects as the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver, has participated in every practice since the start of OTAs in the spring, but he left New England’s final preseason game after right guard Mike Onwenu landed on the back of his leg.

The Patriots already lost one of their wideouts when they placed second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton on short-term injured reserve last week. They currently have Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne on their 53-man roster and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon, Lynn Bowden and the newly signed Laquon Treadwell on their practice squad.

The Miami Dolphins, who will host the Patriots this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in the season opener for both teams, listed the following players as limited Wednesday:

RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel

OT Terron Armstead, Not Injury Related — Vet Rest

TE Tanner Conner, Knee

RB Chase Edmonds, Groin

RB Myles Gaskin, Neck

FB Alec Ingold, Hamstring

LB Melvin Ingram, Not Injury Related — Vet Rest

CB Nik Needham, Quad

S Eric Rowe, Pectoral

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related — Illness

WR Jaylen Waddle, Quad