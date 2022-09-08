How Nick Folk Helped Patriots Solve ‘Major Problem’ For Miami Practices

After receiving Folk’s message — and subsequent ones from Bobby Brown, the Patriots’ associate director of football administration — Hairston, who was on vacation with his family in Colorado at the time, had his employees pack up a Go-Post and ship it from Simple Kicking headquarters in Dallas to West Palm Beach.

“The truth is, this is really Nick Folk’s fault,” Hairston told NESN.com in a phone interview Thursday. “This is how super pros operate. They take initiative. He reached out on an Instagram DM saying, ‘Hey look, dude, our people are going to reach out.’ I said, ‘Great, let me know how I can help.’ And then Bobby Brown sent me a text last Monday saying, ‘Hey man, Nick Folk and (assistant special teams coach) Joe Houston … said that you have a potential solution for us, because we have a major problem. We’re going to be practicing at a field that has no uprights.’

“So there I became kind of an emergency response unit to provide field-goal posts for the Patriots — and do it in warp speed because of the Labor Day holiday — to make sure this thing was up, set up, ready to go on Tuesday. And they were calling on (the previous) Monday and didn’t really make a decision until Tuesday on whether or not to get this thing done.

“It was kind of an epic, to be honest, because the Labor Day holiday kind of screwed everything up, and it was last-minute in that they were trying to underwrite whether or not this was something that could work for them. Because what other options are there to get field-goal posts at a place that doesn’t have them, that can also fit in a truck?”

And by truck, Hairston doesn’t mean an 18-wheeler. The Patriots, he said, had the collapsable posts shipped to a West Palm Beach trucking debut and then picked them up in a rented GMC Yukon XL. On Wednesday morning, the posts were up, giving Folk a target to kick through.

Palm Beach Atlantic doesn?t have a football program, so the Patriots are practicing on fields usually used by the soccer and lacrosse teams. They had to construct their own goal posts pic.twitter.com/m76teEuIXk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 7, 2022

Belichick has not explained why he picked Palm Beach Atlantic over a college or large high school that could offer legitimate football facilities. But Hairston said he was happy to help out a team like New England that values the kicking game, noting how some other clubs might have just ignored the lack of posts if faced with the same predicament.

Hairston founded Simple Kicking in 2015, then made it his full-time career in 2020 after losing his job in the oil and gas industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. His company has provided products to six NFL teams — the Cowboys, Giants, Panthers, Bears, Titans and now Patriots — and also offers kicking data charting that Hairston said has been contracted for use by a major network this season.