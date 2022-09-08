Should AEW Fire CM Punk After Incident With The Elite At All Out?

NESN Logo Sign In

All Elite Wrestling an investigation between their top star and executive vice presidents, and the fall out could bring massive change to the company, for better or for worse.

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was stripped of the title he won at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view against Jon Moxley on Wednesday at Dynamite. AEW EVPs Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega — collectively known as “The Elite” — were also stripped of their trios championships that were won by PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M of Death Triangle on Wednesday.

Punk and The Elite were suspended after reportedly fighting backstage after All Out following Punk’s comments at a press conference.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, entered his the All Out media scrum heated. He had called out Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman and asked if he is friends with Scott Colten — who in the pro wrestling world goes by Colt Cabana. Hausman did not ask a question, and he has gone on the record in the days after All Out saying he had not known Punk would call him out specifically — Hausman covered Punk and Cabana’s lawsuit against WWE ringside physician Chris Aman, who sued the former friends for defamation stemming from Punk’s comments made on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.

The two won the lawsuit, but Cabana sued Punk for $1.2 million, alleging Punk reneged on a pledge to cover Cabana’s legal fees for the Amman case. Punk countersued, and the issue was settled out of court a year later.

Not much is known after the incident but the big thing was these series of lawsuits cut a tie between the longtime friends. When Punk signed with AEW, Colt Cabana later moved to Ring of Honor, a promotion bought by AEW President Tony Khan. This led to rumors that Punk had forced Khan to move Cabana out of AEW, which had many fans painting Punk as a villain.

This was likely the source of anger for Punk in the press conference Sunday. To add to that, Cabana has been a leader and role model to many independent wrestlers and AEW talent, as well, including Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) and Adam “Hangman” Page. It was the latter who added more fuel to the fire for Punk.