Watch Bruins’ A.J. Greer Score Game-Winning Goal Vs. Rangers

Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer is making a solid case to make the NHL roster.

Greer, a Boston University alum, scored two goals in the Bruins’ overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, including the game winner.

Some grit then Greer. pic.twitter.com/b4TqosTqNf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 28, 2022

The 25-year-old has stood out for more than just his ability to score goals, showing up as a team player throughout his first two games in a Boston uniform. On Saturday against Philadelphia, Greer got into his first Bruins fight with Flyers forward Hayden Hodgson after he took a run at Greer’s teammate Josiah Didier behind the Bruins’ net.

A veteran of five partial NHL seasons, Greer has spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils in seasons past. If he continues to play like this for Boston, his future could be wearing the Spoked B.