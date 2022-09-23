Why Rhamondre Stevenson Sees Himself In This Patriots Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Pierre Strong’s New England Patriots career is off to a slow start.

Rhamondre Stevenson knows the feeling.

Stevenson now plays an important role for the Patriots as half of one of the NFL’s top running back duos. But that didn’t happen overnight. The first several months of the 2021 draftee’s New England tenure, he’s admitted, were a struggle, both on and off the field.

So when Stevenson sees Strong — a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft — sit out Week 1 as a healthy scratch and then play only as a backup kick returner in Week 2, he can relate.

“First of all, I’m excited for that man,” Stevenson said Thursday. “I know how it is being young and playing in your first NFL game, so first and foremost, I just want to congratulate him on making that accomplishment. But I feel like he’s gaining more confidence.

“In a way, I kind of see myself last year in him. Just trying to learn everything and string every practice along and get better.”

Stevenson has spoken openly about his rookie difficulties, saying he was not prepared for the rigors of NFL life when he arrived in Foxboro last year. Asked during his first training camp what Stevenson needed to improve, then-running backs coach Ivan Fears flatly replied: “Everything.” Weeks later, Stevenson lost a fumble and blew a blitz pickup in the Patriots’ season opener and was exiled to the inactive list for the better part of the next two months.