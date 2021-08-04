Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Must Improve ‘Everything,’ Coach Says

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Around this time last year, Ivan Fears was raving about J.J. Taylor, excitedly comparing the undrafted rookie running back to Dion Lewis.

Fears’ review of 2021 fourth-round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson on Wednesday wasn’t nearly as glowing.

Asked what Stevenson needs to improve as he works his way through his first NFL training camp, the longtime New England Patriots running backs coach shared a blunt assessment.

“Everything,” Fears replied. “Everything. What do I like about him? He’s here. I like that he’s here. Other than that, everything’s got to improve. That’s what we have to get done. He’s got a lot to learn. He’s talented, we’ll see what he can do in the games, but right now, he’s got a lot to learn — a lot to learn.”

Oof.

Stevenson opened camp on the non-football injury list, making his practice debut on Day 3. Since then, the 227-pound Oklahoma product displayed solid pass-catching chops (outside of one concentration drop at the end of Wednesday’s session) and delivered the loudest hit of the summer to date, truck-sticking diminutive defensive back Myles Bryant on Tuesday as he broke off a long run.

Fears said he “of course” liked seeing Stevenson show off the physical running style that has earned him comparisons to former Patriots bruiser LeGarrette Blount. Stevenson posted the fifth-best broken tackle rate in big-time college football last season.