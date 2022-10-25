Aaron Rodgers Puts Blame On Teammates For Packers’ Struggles

The Green Bay Packers are spiraling at the moment, having lost three straight games to slip under the .500 mark at 3-4.
So, who is to blame for the Packers’ struggles? Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure isn’t pointing the finger at himself.
Instead, Rodgers threw his teammates under the bus, criticizing them for the amount of miscues that have piled up while appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.
“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Gotta start cutting some reps.”
Rodgers also said that in previous seasons the Packers would limit mistakes, but this year, the veteran signal-caller sees the team committing double-digit blunders per game.
Rodgers hasn’t exactly been playing like the two-time reigning NFL MVP, though. That doesn’t mean Rodgers has performed terribly, just not up to his usually lofty standard. Rodgers is still top 10 in the league in passing yards and touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions.
He has put a hellacious first-half showing against the New England Patriots in Week 4 behind him and against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, he completed 23-of-35 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Solid numbers, but not exactly lighting the world on fire, either.
But Rodgers is of the mindset that his performance in the loss to the Commanders was his best of the season. He told McAfee that Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements gave the QB his highest single-game grade of the campaign against Washington, per Schneidman.
This isn’t the first time Rodgers has ripped his teammates this season. During training camp, the 38-year-old got on some of his receivers for the mistakes they were making at that time.
Rodgers and the Packers now have their toughest test as they travel to upstate New York to take on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”
Rodgers believes some good might come from it with Green Bay’s back against the wall, but Rodgers having some humility and getting on the same page with the rest of the offense would be the best thing for the Packers.