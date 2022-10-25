Aaron Rodgers Puts Blame On Teammates For Packers’ Struggles

The Green Bay Packers are spiraling at the moment, having lost three straight games to slip under the .500 mark at 3-4.

So, who is to blame for the Packers’ struggles? Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure isn’t pointing the finger at himself.

Instead, Rodgers threw his teammates under the bus, criticizing them for the amount of miscues that have piled up while appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Gotta start cutting some reps.”

Rodgers also said that in previous seasons the Packers would limit mistakes, but this year, the veteran signal-caller sees the team committing double-digit blunders per game.

Rodgers hasn’t exactly been playing like the two-time reigning NFL MVP, though. That doesn’t mean Rodgers has performed terribly, just not up to his usually lofty standard. Rodgers is still top 10 in the league in passing yards and touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions.

He has put a hellacious first-half showing against the New England Patriots in Week 4 behind him and against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, he completed 23-of-35 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Solid numbers, but not exactly lighting the world on fire, either.