What Anthony Rizzo Hopes For Aaron Judge In Possible Yankees Future

Aaron Judge will have a big decision to make this offseason as multiple Major League Baseball teams will do whatever it takes to sign the New York Yankees slugger.

The Dodgers are reportedly in the hunt to add to their bloated roster, and Mookie Betts is reportedly even willing to switch positions if Judge were to sign in Los Angeles. The right fielder could even be closer to his hometown if he were to sign with the San Francisco Giants, who hope to return to their past dominance after seeing the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres succeed in the National League West.

The Mets could even make a run at Judge, but of course, Yankees fans want their star to remain in the Bronx. Anthony Rizzo made his feelings clear Tuesday, and the first baseman even laid out how Judge should re-sign with New York.

“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for (baseball) in general,” Rizzo said of Judge’s future, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.”

It would certainly be an honor for Judge to be named captain of the Yankees. The position has been vacant since Derek Jeter retired in 2014.

It could be a factor in Judge’s decision — the right fielder has been optimistic about a return to New York — but the main driving force is money. The American League MVP front-runner is in line to sign a rich deal — one that could come close to $500 million, according to some experts. It will be up to the Yankees front office if they are willing to fork over that much money to retain Judge, but if the slugger does sign for another team, Bronx Bombers fans won’t let the team ever live it down.