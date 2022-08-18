Aaron Rodgers, Packers Wide Receivers Meet After Quarterback’s Criticism

NESN Logo Sign In

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his frustrations bubble to the surface on Tuesday.

The reigning two-time NFL MVP certainly is feeling the impact of not getting to throw to Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Rodgers didn’t hold back ripping the Packers young group of wide receivers, calling them out for their lackluster play.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers told reporters, per ESPN. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

On Wednesday, Rodgers voiced his opinion but kept things in house, well actually in the quarterback room when he and Green Bay’s other quarterbacks along with members of the offensive staff held a meeting with the wide receivers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

It seemed Rodgers had a different tone in the meeting compared to his rant the day before.

“It was just really giving us advice,” rookie receiver Samori Toure said, per Demovsky. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Rodgers doesn’t seem to have issues with the Packers’ veteran wideouts in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Much of what Rodgers reportedly said in the meeting was trying to get the younger wide receivers on the same page as him.