Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury

Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday.

“Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most likely out Thursday as well,” Montgomery said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

Though the news certainly isn’t positive, the fact that Krejci is travelling with Boston is a step in the right direction. The forward did not travel to Columbus on Thursday after he suffered an upper-body injury in a win over the Detroit Red Wings — taking a high stick to the side of the head from Michael Rasmussen. Rasmussen was suspended by the NHL for the hit.

Montgomery did rule out the veteran for the start of the Bruins’ upcoming three-game road trip, but seemingly left the door open for a possible return toward the end. The 36-year-old has totaled two goals and eight points through eight games this season, centering Boston’s most offensively efficient line to this point on their 8-1 start

The Bruins will look to keep things rolling when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.