Ex-Red Sox Closer Believes Bryce Harper Is ‘Thankful’ For Infamous Spat

Bryce Harper has grown to be one of the best players in Major League Baseball, and he can have a claim to that moniker if he can help the Phillies win a World Series.

The 30-year-old’s career has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. Harper was deemed the savior for the Washington Nationals before leaving to Philadelphia after signing a massive contract in 2019. The reigning National League MVP became enemy No. 1 in the baseball world, and his reputation wasn’t helped when the Nationals won the World Series in the same year he left the team.

Harper’s declining reputation arguably climaxed after he got into a dugout brawl with former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon in 2015, when the pair were Nationals teammates.

The now retired pitcher took issue with Harper for not hustling after hitting a flyout. Papelbon, who is never afraid to say what’s on his mind, told Harper exactly how he felt. The then 22-year-old argued back, and the two got into it in the dugout. Papelbon grabbed Harper by the throat and shoved Harper toward the bench, forcing those around them to try and break it up.

For those who have forgotten the 2015 incident, you can refresh you memory in the video below:

Harper won the MVP that season, but the Nationals failed to reach the postseason after an 83-79 record. For an old-school player like Papelbon, you still hustle and play hard even if the season or a game is bleak. But Harper saw things differently, and Papelbon would be suspended four games for the incident.

Seven years later, Harper is led a Phillies team to possible win their first World Series since 2008, and Papelbon is proud of the player the designated hitter has become.