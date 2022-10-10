Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon.

The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but mayn fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.

Cormier certainly looked retired, and the 43-year-old openly admitted that himself. However, if a match with Lesnar is on the horizon, he’ll be ready for it.

“I’ve been retired for a couple of years, and I look like it,” Cormier told The Associated Press on Sunday. “But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life.”

Lesnar teased a UFC bout with Cormier in 2018 when he got in the cage and challenged the then heavyweight champion to a fight. The fight never materialized as Lesnar re-signed with WWE, and many fans believe the former WWE Universal Champion was using the fight as leverage for a better WWE deal.

Instead, Cormier fought Stipe Miocic two times until he finally called it a career. Cormier is a lifelong wrestling fan, and he would join SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey as the last UFC star to make the transition from MMA to WWE.

As for the likelihood of the match, that would depend on Lesnar. His last appearance was a failed challenge against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at “SummerSlam” back on July 30.