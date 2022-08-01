WWE SummerSlam 2022 Review: Grand Spectacle Highlights Mediocre Event

This match was a clear show of how things in WWE remained with the status quo, despite a new voice in charge. A win for The Street Profits would have added intrigue to the team, but instead, The Usos retained to keep The Bloodline going, and Ford’s push as a singles star appears to be the main priority.

Rating: 2.5/5

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey

The finish of this match was exactly what WWE needed to avoid. The story heading into the finish was decent. Liv Morgan was showing tenacity while Ronda Rousey tried to snap Morgan’s arm in half. Even the finish of pinning someone while in an armbar would have been fine. It’s not what I would have preferred, but it shows Morgan is a fighter.

What WWE instead went with is Morgan tapped out during the pinfall, but the referee counted the pin and not the tap. Rousey turned heel because of the decision, but she was correct in her outrage. The whole cliché of storytelling is, “Villains are people who think they’re heroes in their own stories,” except Rousey is objectively correct.

As WWE showed in countless replays, Morgan indeed tapped out. The win makes Morgan look incredibly weak, and Rousey’s heel turn loses any impact it might have had. Morgan didn’t look great in this match — her work punches were unimpressive — and it marked another McMahon-style booking decision on the show.

Rating: 0.5/5

Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar

Yes, Brock Lesnar arrived in a tractor while wearing a flannel. It was an amusing sight, and it was not the last of the tractor. Find yourself a friend who trusts you like Roman Reigns trusted Lesnar in this match. Reigns was first placed on the end of the tractor and dumped into the ring. Later in the match, Lesnar lifted the ring with the tractor, causing Reigns to tumble and fall to the other side.

It’s rarely seen in pro wrestling, and it was an amazing spectacle. And that was really it for the excitement of the match. Last Man Standing matches are one of the most anti-climatic matches in pro wrestling. The thrill of a two-and-a-half count is replaced with a referee constantly counting to 10 after a big move. The drama of the match is killed entirely. Theory came in and looked like a geek, which didn’t add anything to the match. This is supposedly the final match between these two, and let’s hope they keep to that promise.

Rating: 3.5/5

SummerSlam was a mediocre show overall. There were some decent moments, and Lesnar’s tractor moments stole the show. However, I failed to see how the event could attract a viewer from watching more of the WWE product. Poor storytelling and bad finishes hurt this show and continues to hurt WWE and it did not change with Levesque in charge.

WWE will now build to their big United Kingdom show, Clash at the Castle, where Drew McIntyre will challenge Reigns. How motivated people will be to watch the show will be dependent on how closely WWE continues to stick to the status quo.