How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?

If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was involved in a practice altercation with Warriors veteran Draymond Green that has since garnered plenty of attention. Green punched Poole after the two were jawing at one another during a practice session. The footage of said incident was released by TMZ, leading to investigations by Golden State and a variety of public figures giving their opinion on the four-time champion Green.

Lost in all of the hoopla has been Poole, who hasn’t spoken about the incident since it happened. But that hasn’t stopped a few things from slipping out of his camp.

“I’ve had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond,” Cyrus Saatsaz of LockedOn Warriors said. “They haven’t spoken.”

It’s been easy for Poole to avoid Green, who has taken a leave of absence from the Warriors.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with (this),” Green told reporters Saturday, per ESPN. “Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.”